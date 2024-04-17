Thrifting at Memorial University Residence – A Temporary Solution to Wastage During the Move-Out Period

It’s that time of year again where students finish up their final exams and move out of residence. With only 24 hours to move out after their last exam, students are pressed for time to get their bags packed and get out the door. At the last minute, many students realize they have no space left in their suitcase for all of their belongings. What happens to anything that gets left behind? In an effort to prevent wastage, the MUN Sustainability Committee & MUN Students First group have created an annual Yard Sale in Hatcher House.

They are inviting members of the public to come out on Saturday and “Get their Thrift On”. Many gently used items including t-shirts, pants, and miscellaneous items will be available. The group is taking financial donations in the form of cash, e-transfer, or card and all of the funds will be given to the local food bank. Last year, the group raised over $1500 and they are looking to top this on Saturday with the hope of rehoming many of these gently used items.

The event is from 9 AM – 5 PM on April 20th, 2024. For more details, to volunteer, or to get in contact with the group, please email [email protected] or visit them on Instagram at munstudentsfirst_.