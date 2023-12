Three youths have been arrested after a break and enter call at a residence in Paradise.

At 7:40 p.m. police responded to the residence and officers observed that the suspects had broken out a window to gain entry.

With the assistance of the RNC K-9, three youths were located inside the home and subsequently arrested.

All three youths were charged with break and enter. Two were taken into custody while the third was released to appear in court at a later date.