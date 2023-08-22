Three sent to hospital following east-end collision

Three people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at a busy St. John’s intersection on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the collision, at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Newfoundland Drive, shortly after 8:30 p.m.. The crash caused moderate damage to both cars involved. It was reported that three people were taken to hospital, none of whom sustained serious injury.

The collision caused traffic delays in the area, as crews had to block all through lanes of traffic to ensure scene safety. Traffic returned to normal after roughly a half hour.