Three people assault police officer in Mount Pearl

Three people were arrested on Sunday afternoon after a lone RNC officer responded to a business in Mount Pearl following a report of a wanted person.

The officer entered the business, located the wanted female and attempted to arrest her.

The female suspect was accompanied by two friends who began to assault the police officer in an effort to help the suspect evade custody.

The officer defended himself against the three suspects until more officers arrived.

The additional officers gained control of the situation and arrested all three individuals. A 36-year-old female was arrested on six warrants, a 35-year-old male was charged with assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer, and a 38-year-old female was charged with assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.