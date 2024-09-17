Three men arrested and charged in relation to Stephenville home invasions

Three men, 32-year-old Jacob King and 36-year-old Ashley Parsons, both of Mattis Point, and 22-year-old Braden Lacosta of Stephenville area, were arrested by RCMP NL in relation to two separate home invasions that occurred last week in Stephenville.
The three suspects were identified late last week as part of an investigation that is being led by RCMP NL’s West District General Investigation Section.
King was arrested on Friday, Sept. 13, and is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Robbery
- Assault with a weapon
- Break and enter
- Disguise with intent
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
Parsons, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for other crimes, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 16. He is charged with the following criminal offences in relation to the home invasions:
- Robbery
- Assault with a weapon
- Break and enter – two counts
- Disguise with intent
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
Additionally, upon Parsons’ arrest, he was found in possession of a modified firearm and is charged with a number of criminal offences in relation to that.
Both King and Parsons appeared in court on Sept. 16. King was released on a number of conditions and is set to appear in court on Oct. 7. Parsons was remanded into custody and will appear in court on Sept. 19.
Braden Lacosta was arrested this morning, Sept. 17, at a residence in Stephenville. He is expected to appear in court later this afternoon and is charged with the following offences:
- Robbery
- Assault with a weapon
- Break and enter – two counts
- Disguise with intent
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
The investigations are continuing.