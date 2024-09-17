Three men arrested and charged in relation to Stephenville home invasions

Three men, 32-year-old Jacob King and 36-year-old Ashley Parsons, both of Mattis Point, and 22-year-old Braden Lacosta of Stephenville area, were arrested by RCMP NL in relation to two separate home invasions that occurred last week in Stephenville.

The three suspects were identified late last week as part of an investigation that is being led by RCMP NL’s West District General Investigation Section.

King was arrested on Friday, Sept. 13, and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Robbery

Assault with a weapon

Break and enter

Disguise with intent

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Parsons, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for other crimes, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 16. He is charged with the following criminal offences in relation to the home invasions:

Robbery

Assault with a weapon

Break and enter – two counts

Disguise with intent

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Additionally, upon Parsons’ arrest, he was found in possession of a modified firearm and is charged with a number of criminal offences in relation to that.

Both King and Parsons appeared in court on Sept. 16. King was released on a number of conditions and is set to appear in court on Oct. 7. Parsons was remanded into custody and will appear in court on Sept. 19.

Braden Lacosta was arrested this morning, Sept. 17, at a residence in Stephenville. He is expected to appear in court later this afternoon and is charged with the following offences:

Robbery

Assault with a weapon

Break and enter – two counts

Disguise with intent

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The investigations are continuing.