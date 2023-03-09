Third teenager arrested after attack outside St. John’s high school

A third teenager has been arrested in the wake of last week’s violent attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John’s.

The latest to be arrested is a 16-year-old boy. So far, two minors and one adult have been charged after the attack sent another 16-year-old boy to the Janeway Hospital for treatment.

The list of arrests and charges is as follows:

15-year-old boy from St. John’s, arrested March 9. – Attempted Murder – Aggravated assault – Assault with a weapon – Disguise with intent – Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – Breach of court order

18-year-old Tyler Greening from Paradise, arrested March 12.

– Accessory to an offence

– Attempted murder (party to the offence)

– Aggravated assault (party to the offence)

– Assault with a weapon (party to the offence)

16-year-old boy from St. John’s, arrested March 13.

– Attempted murder (party to the offence)

– Aggravated assault (party to the offence)

– Assault with a weapon (party to the offence)

The 16-year-old accused will appear in Provincial Court Tuesday.

Anyone who is experiencing stress or mental health crisis as a result of this event can reach out to the provincial mental health crisis line for support through 811.

The RNC Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating and continues to seek any information or video in the area. Investigators request that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere