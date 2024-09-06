The weekend looks half good and half not-so-good; Eddie has the forecast!

The Big Picture
An area of low spinning east of Cape Cod this evening will move northward overnight slowly and will make landfall along the Nova Scotia coastline early Saturday morning. This low will bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and high seas to the coastline of the Maritime Province Saturday into Saturday night.
The weather will improve in the area Saturday night as the low tracks into the Gulf of St. Lawrence and eventually into the Lower North Shore of Quebec and Labrador by Sunday. This will spread rain onto the Island Saturday night, which will end as showers Sunday morning. Rain will also become widespread in Labrador on Sunday.
While this low will not significantly impact the weather in the Province, it will bring some high winds to the Wreckhouse area Saturday night. A Wreckhouse Wind Warning is in effect for the time frame, and winds are expected to peak as high as 120 km/h from the southeast around midnight before lowering by Sunday morning.
On top of that, wave heights in the Cabot Strait will be quite high from Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Waves could be as high as 30 feet between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Marine Atlantic has a Travel Advisory in effect for Saturday and early Sunday. If you’re scheduled to cross, keep an eye on updates from the operator.
The Forecast
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase on the Island. Lows of 10 to 15. Expect mostly clear skies over the Big Land, with lows of nearly 15 in the west, east, and south. Areas in the north will fall closer to 6°.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy on the Island, with highs in the upper teens to middle 20s. It will be coolest in the south, thanks to southerly and southeasterly winds. Some fog will be found in the south as well. Expect partly cloudy skies in Labrador, with highs in the middle 20s for most. It will be cooler north of Cartwright, with highs only reaching the lower to mid-teens.
SUNDAY: The West Coast will see rain in the morning, tapering to showers in the afternoon. The South Coast will sees showers through the day. Other areas will see scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper teens to lower 20s under generally cloudy skies. Expect rain in Labrador, highs in the teens.
MONDAY: Rain likely on the Island, with highs near 20. Very humid in the east. Showers in Labrador, with highs in the teens.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers along the West Coast in the afternoon. Highs near 20. Scattered showers in the Big Land with highs mid teens.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and cloud with highs in the teens and 20s.