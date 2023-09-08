The weekend forecast; we’ve had better.

The weather across the Province be half not-so-good on Saturday and half-decent for some areas on Sunday. Our Saturday will see areas of rain pushing through Labrador, and even some snow in the higher elevations of the North Coast. While on the Island, predominantly cloudy skies will be the rule, with areas of showers on the West Coast, GNP, and into parts of Central. Highs range from the lower teens in Labraodr to middle teens to nearly 20 on the Island. The warmest readings on the Island will be in southeastern areas.
Sunday will see a decidedly quieter day across the region, with cloudy skies remaining more of the rule than the exception. Although we should see some sunny breaks in spots for the second half of the weekend. Highs range from the teens in Labrador to the upper teens to nearly 20 on the Island.
Next week looks fairly normal, weather-wise with some chances for rain, again, on Tuesday. Beyond that, it looks decent enough.
All eyes are on Hurricane Lee, but it’s too early to get into any specifics on the right now. We just need to watch and the forecast will get a bit more clear early next week. If it does end up coming our way, the timing looks like late next week or next weekend. if I need to start talking about hazards and impacts that would happen during the second half of next week.
Have a great weekend.
Eddie