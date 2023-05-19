The May 2-4 Forecast!

The Victoria Day weekend is off to a great start this evening. Much of the Province will see clear skies overnight, and light to moderate wind speeds. Lows will be near freezing for many areas, so if you’re heading out to the cabin or camper, it’s going to be a bit chilly!
Saturday will see mainly sunny skies across the Island with highs in the mid-teens to near 20°. The warmest readings will be found throughout central, which has the best chance of seeing the mercury going over 20 Saturday afternoon. Labrador will see slightly cooler readings, with highs in the teens for many. Upper Lake Melville will see the warmest readings, with a high encroaching 20 in the afternoon.
Sunday will see more in the way of unsettled weather across the region. Labrador will see rain… possibly changing to snow in the north and west by afternoon. The Island wills start the day dry, but rain will swing into the West and southwest coast by evening. That rain will push east Sunday night and wind up over the eastern 3 Peninsulas Monday morning. Monday will see rain in eastern Newfoundland, while to the west, sunny skies will rule. Labrador should also see a pretty good day Monday, although showers will linger near the coast.
Next week looks okay across the Province, with not much major weather in the forecast for the time being!