The little chapel that could: Mobile is the perfect place to say “I do”

There are many wedding dream destinations around the world. Some choose sand on their toes for beach nuptials, while others prefer a European backdrop. Some head to Vegas for a fun-filled wedding holiday and, now, there’s yet another – the Southern Shore.

Mom’s Little White Chapel in Mobile – built by Brenda and Bob Lee, hosted its first wedding over the weekend.

Mom’s Little White Chapel is the perfect alternative to the sin city destination with its stained-glass window featuring, of course, the King himself, Elvis Presley.

And it’s getting plenty of attention. Slots are filling up quickly with a handful of brides booking their dates.

This past weekend, Cordelia Richards and Colby Farrell christened the little chapel.

“Ever since I was a little girl, my dream wedding was to get married by Elvis in Vegas at a little white chapel. Today, thanks to Mom’s Little White Chapel, my dream came true,” she wrote to Facebook. “Although we aren’t getting legally married until October, this meant the world to me. Thank you so much to Mom’s place for allowing us to experience this today.

“What an incredible, amazing, beautiful experience! My heart is so full, and I’m so excited for the real thing in just under three months,” she added. “The only thing missing today was our family and friends!! What a perfect day for a fake wedding.”

It’s the perfect place to say “I do.”