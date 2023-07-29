The last 2 weeks were the warmest on record in St. John’s and Gander!

The last 2 weeks have been unusually hot and humid for most of Newfoundland. Many locations in western, central and even parts of eastern have been flirting with 30ºC throughout the time frame. On top of that, it’s been extremely humid with dewpoints in the upper teens to lower 20s, which subsequently has put humidex values into the upper 30s to near 40.

According to Rodney Barney, a Meteorologist with the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander, the last 2 weeks were with the warmest 14-day stretch on record in both St. John’s and Gander!

The past 2 weeks was the warmest 14-day stretch on record for daily average high temperature at St. John's #YYT.



Average high 27.5°C from Jul 15-28, 2023 beats the previous warmest 2-week average of 26.3°C, set Jul 21-Aug 3, 2014.



Data since 1942. #nlwx — Rodney Barney (@rcbstormpost) July 28, 2023

The past 2 weeks was the warmest 14-day stretch on record for daily average high temperature at Gander #YQX.



Average high 28.9°C from Jul 15-28, 2023 beats the previous warmest average 2-week stretch of 28.2°C, set Jul 20-Aug 2, 2014 and Jul 10-23, 1975.



Data since 1937. #nlwx — Rodney Barney (@rcbstormpost) July 28, 2023

The data in both locations goes back to the early 1940s or late 1930s. In St. John’s, there is weather data as far back as the late 1800s, however, that was at a different location, located downtown. Since 1942, near the opening of St. John’s, then Torbay, Airport, the weather observations have been kept there.

Gander also set a record with respect to the dewpoint, which remained above 15ºC for 365 hours! According to Rodney Barney, that streak began on July 13, of this year, and is by far the longest on record.

=NEW LONGEST STREAK=



Gander #YQX dew point fell below 15°C today for first time in >2 weeks. The 365-hr streak that began Jul 13 is by far the longest on record.



Previous recs: 168 hrs (Jun 28-Jul 5, 2023), and before this year, 154 hrs (Jul 21-27, 1967). Data since 1959. #nlwx https://t.co/ZoYkEV65t9 — Rodney Barney (@rcbstormpost) July 28, 2023

Badger also set a record for the longest streak without dropping below 10ºC. This ends a 30 day streak that began on June 28!

=NEW LONGEST STREAK=



Temp fell below 10°C last night in #Badger, bottoming out at 8.2°C this morning.



This ends a remarkable 30-day streak of days with lows ≥10°C that began Jun 28.



Prev longest runs were just 17 days (Aug 6-22, 2014 & Jul 13-29, 2003). Data since 1973. #nlwx — Rodney Barney (@rcbstormpost) July 29, 2023

Needless to say, the last 2 weeks have been hot and humid for much of the Island, while Labrador has seen slightly cooler temperatures after a hot streak of its own.

There is some relief in sight, as temperature later this weekend and next week will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s as we get a slight chance in the weather pattern.