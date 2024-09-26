The good, the bad and the drizzly: not much change in the weather as the weekend nears

An area of high pressure has set up shop northeast of the Island portion of the Province and has no intentions to go anywhere quickly. This will keep the weather pattern largely unchanged for the next few days across the Province. If it’s been nice, it will stay nice. If it’s been cloudy and drizzly with occasional sunshine, it will stay cloudy and drizzly with occasional sunshine.
There are some indications of a slight change in the pattern during the early part of next week… however, that will be due to an area of low pressure tracking southeast of the Island combined with our stubborn high. The result will be a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday for much of the Island and parts of southern Labrador. Beyond that, signs of a less damp weather pattern are emerging… stay tuned!
The Forecast | Newfoundland
Thursday Night
- Showers persist over the Avalon and some adjacent areas of eastern Newfoundland
- Central and western areas, along with the GNP will see clear skies.
- Risk of frost in parts of Central
- The South and Southwest coast will have clouds increasing
- Tonight’s lows
- Eastern: Near 10°
- Central and West: 2° to 6° with areas of patchy frost
- Southern areas and the Northern Peninsula: 7° to 10°
Friday
- Clouds persist for eastern areas, but there are some signs that the air may be a tad drier. This should lead to some sunny breaks over the Avalon Peninslua and adjacent areas along the northeast coast
- Periods of rain will be found on the Southwest Coast and parts of the West Coast south of Corner Brook
- Sunny skies will be found central, west, and on the Northern Peninsula, but clouds will increase during the afternoon for the first two.
- Highs of 12 to 16
Saturday
- Drizzle and fog on the eastern side of the Avalon (near the east coast).
- Go inland to find some sunshine (CBS points west)
- Sunny across the rest of the Island
- Highs of 13 to 16
Sunday
- Very similar to Saturday
- Highs in the middle to upper teens
Monday
- Chance of rain across most of the Island, except the West Coast and Southwest coast
- Highs in the lower to middle teens
Tuesday
- Chance of rain across most of the Island, except the West Coast and Southwest coast
- Highs in the lower to middle teens
The Forecast | Labrador
Thursday Night
- Partly cloudy with lows of 6 to 9
Friday
- Sunny with highs of 13 to 18
Saturday
- Sunny with highs in the upper teens
Sunday
- Sun and cloud.
- Showers north and west late by afternoon
- Highs in the mid teens to lower 20s
Monday
- Chance of showers or rain on the southern part of the coast, otherwise sun and cloud
- Highs in the lower to middle teens
Tuesday
- Chance of showers and rain on the southern part of the coast, but there should be more sunshine inland and in the west
- Highs in the middle teens