Terra Nova National Park dealing with campsite power issues at Newman Sound campground

According to the official Terra Nova National Park Facebook page, Parks Canada has confirmed a faulty underground electrical cable as the cause of the isolated power loss impacting electrically serviced sites within loops A and B of the Newman Sound Campground.

Parks Canada is awaiting the delivery of the required components and expects to complete the repair within the next two weeks.

All other park facilities and programming continue to remain available to the public.

Visitor and worker safety is Park’s Canada’s top priority. While work is ongoing, visitors are reminded to exercise caution, respect any signage and barriers, and follow instructions from Parks Canada staff. Updates will continue to be provided as they work to resolve the issue.

The PC team is continuing to contact campers with reservations at affected campsites. If you have any questions about your reservation, please call 709-533-3159.