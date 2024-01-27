Teresita Williams passes away at 98

Teresita Williams, the mother of former Premier Danny Williams, has passed away. She was 98. She was the matriarch of the Williams family who – according to her loved ones – embraced life with a quiet confidence and enthusiasm.

Known to most who knew her as ‘Ter’, she was passionate about this province and its politics – working on both provincial and federal campaigns. Her prized political moment was the election of her eldest son, Danny Williams, as premier.

As a young woman, she pursued dance at the New York School of Dance.

Her maiden name, Galway, is also the inspiration for Danny Williams development in St. John’s.

Teresita Williams leaves behind a large circle of family and friends with a funeral service scheduled for Monday.