Tent damaged after intoxicated male shows up at tent city

The RNC was called to a report of an unwelcome intoxicated male at the tent city near the Confederation Building on Thursday evening.

The complainant alleged that the tent owner was intoxicated and uttered threats to another person in the area. The accused also had a knife which he used to cut a hole in another tent.

Police identified the accused as a 46-year-old male who has not yet been located.

When the accused is located he will be charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm and Mischief property damage.