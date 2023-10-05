‘Tent City’ continues to grow outside Confederation Building

It’s Day 3 of what’s being called ‘Tent City’ in St. John’s – a protest by the homeless community to raise awareness of the housing crisis in this province.

The community has grown in size from six days on Tuesday to 13 tents now perched across from Confederation Building. A makeshift kitchen has been set up, a fire barrel is in place to stay warm, and they’re not going anywhere. They remain unified and told NTV’s David Salter this morning that they are not wavering until the province deals with the issue.

