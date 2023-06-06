Tender issued for demolition of Grace Hospital Nurses’ Residence

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has issued an open call for bids for the demolition of the nurses’ residence at the site of the former Grace Hospital on LeMarchant Road in St. John’s.

The department says the scope of work includes hazardous material abatement and disposal, pest control, building demolition, site security, and removal of building service lines. The tender is scheduled to close on June 21, 2023. The department anticipates awarding a contract early in July.

The Grace Hospital closed about 20 years ago, and the building was demolished, leaving only the former nurses residence on the vacant property.

Budget 2023 includes $7.8 million for the planning of a new hospital to replace St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital and a new Cardiovascular and Stroke Institute, as well as the demolition of the nurses’ residence at the former Grace Hospital site which is being further assessed as a possible location for the new health infrastructure.