Temporary Virtual ER Availability at Lewisporte Health Centre

There will be changes this week to the availability of emergency services at Lewisporte Health Centre after-hours clinic.

Today, there will be a virtual ER operating from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Then on Friday there will be a virtual ER at 4:30 and will continue until Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

The Lewisporte Health Centre’s after-hour clinic provides emergency services Monday to Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., with 24-hour coverage on Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays.

When a Virtual ER is operating, residents can proceed to the ER at Lewisporte Health Centre as usual. There will be a healthcare professional onsite, as well as a physician or nurse practitioner by video.