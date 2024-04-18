Temporary Disruption of Medical Imaging Services at Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services says that there is a temporary disruption of medical imaging services at the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre effective immediately due to equipment malfunction.

Walk-in services are not available as a result. Patients may choose to travel to another facility for medical imaging services. Laboratory services are not affected at this time.

The emergency department remains open; however, if it is determined you require medical imaging services, you may be redirected to another facility.