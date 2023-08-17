Temporary closure of emergency services at Beckley Health Centre

NL Health Services advises the public that emergency services at Dr. S. Beckley Health Centre in Grand Bank will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges. The temporary closure will take place on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department at the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.

While emergency services are closed, all other services will continue as usual, including:

Primary health-care services (Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. except for statutory holidays). This includes the primary health-care clinic, community health, laboratory and X-ray services, and outpatient services. Patients may call (709) 832-2500 for an appointment.

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis