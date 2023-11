There will be several changes to the availability of emergency services at the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans this week.

NL Health Services advises that due to human resource challenges, there will be a virtual ER from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. today and a temporary closure from 7:00 p.m. until Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

On Wednesday there will be a virtual ER at 12:00 p.m. until Thursday at 3:00 p.m. followed by a temporary closure at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday until Friday at 8:00 a.m.