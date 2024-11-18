Teenager charged with dangerous driving causing death for fatal collision in Torbay back in February

Police have laid charges after an investigation into a fatal two-vehicle collision in Torbay last February.

On Feb. 22, around 12:15 p.m., the RNC responded to a collision in the area of Torbay Road near Cox Marsh Road. The 82-year-old driver of one vehicle was sent to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Following an investigation by RNC collision analysts, the driver of the other vehicle, who was 17 years old at the time of the crash, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death. The accused has been released from custody and will appear in court at a future date.

The RNC continues to encourage anyone with information related to dangerous driving to call 911 immediately. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.