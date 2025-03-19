Teen arrested after altercation with police

On Tuesday evening, RNC officers responded to a disturbance at a business in the west end of St. John’s.

Officers located the male suspect upon arrival who had run from the store.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot and once they caught up, a physical altercation resulted before the male was taken into custody. The youth was taken to the Youth Remand Centre and was charged with assault, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

The youth also had eleven outstanding warrants.