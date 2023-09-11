Team NL looking for Chef De Mission and Mission Staff

The province is now accepting applications for Team Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chef de Mission, Assistant Chef de Mission and mission staff for the upcoming Canada Summer Games. The Games will take place in St. John’s, August, 2025.

The positions are appointed by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and provide planning, leadership and operational support for Team NL, in partnership with Sport Newfoundland and Labrador. Team NL Chef Team and Mission staff members traditionally have significant sport background, including past Canada Games or other relevant games experiences.