Team Broken Earth starts new mission in Guatemala

Another mission for Team Broken Earth is underway, this time in Guatemala. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.
Post Views: 56
You Might also like
-
Preliminary inquiry into fatal crash on Peacekeeprs Way begins in provincial courtBy Rosie Mullaley — September 23, 2024
The preliminary inquiry for two men charged in connection with a fatal crash on Peacekeepers…Post Views: 58
-
Steps taken, miles to go: First Light releases new report on Truth and ReconciliationBy Ryan Harding — September 23, 2024
One week from today is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Today, local indigenous…Post Views: 34
-
Choices for Youth moving ahead with expansion plans with province’s helpBy Marykate O'Neill — September 23, 2024
The provincial government is putting money into Choices for Youth after the non-profit organization had…Post Views: 46