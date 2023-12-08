Teachers Ratify Tentative Agreement

The Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers Association has ratified the collective agreement that was reached with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Newfoundland and Labrador School Boards Association.

Under the new agreement, there will be compensation increases for all teachers and a recognition bonus, plus an additional day for report card preparation.

Limits will be placed on the scheduling and duration of meetings.

Teachers working in isolated schools, including all schools in Labrador, will receive improved benefits.

Funding will be allocated to add a new Coordinator for the Employee Assistance Program for Teachers.

There will also be easier access to accrued sick leave for substitute teachers and changes to improve the timeliness and efficiency of staffing processes.

Additionally, there will be two committees established. One will review the Responsive Teaching and Learning Model, and an advisory committee on the implementation of recommendations from the Teacher Allocation Review Committee.