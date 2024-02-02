Teacher’s collective agreement signed

The NLTA has officially signed and finalized the 2022 to 2026 Provincial Collective Agreement for teachers.

The new agreement includes compensation increases for all teachers and a recognition bonus, an additional day for report card preparation, limits on the scheduling and duration of meetings, improved benefits for teachers working in isolated schools, and funding to add a new Coordinator for the Employee Assistance Program for Teachers.

It will also be easier access to accrued sick leave for substitute teachers, changes to improve the timeliness and efficiency of staffing processes and, the establishment of two committees, one to review the Responsive Teaching and Learning Model, and an advisory committee on the implementation of recommendations from the Teacher Allocation Review Committee.