Targa Newfoundland to hit major milestone this September

Targa Newfoundland will hit a major milestone this September.

The teams competing this fall will cover the 1000th stage since Targa began in 2002. Targa co-founder and owner Robert Giannou says that will happen on the Eastport Peninsula portion of the rally.

“This is a fantastic milestone in a province not known for motorsports,” says Giannou. “It represents a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of joy in Newfoundland communities. It’s a remarkable achievement. I’m not sure any other rally in North America has achieved 1000 stages and we have one of the best – if not the best – safety record over 23 years.”

Targa Newfoundland is one of only three internationally recognized Targa motorsports events in the world.

The 2025 race runs from September 11 to 18, 2025. More than 20 teams from across Canada and the United States are already registered for the rally.