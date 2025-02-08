Targa Newfoundland to hit major milestone this September

Targa Newfoundland will hit a major milestone this September.

The teams competing this fall will cover the 1,000th stage since Targa began in 2002. Targa co-founder and owner Robert Giannou says that will happen on the Eastport Peninsula portion of the rally.

“This is a fantastic milestone in a province not known for motorsports,” says Giannou. “It represents a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of joy in Newfoundland communities. It’s a remarkable achievement. I’m not sure any other rally in North America has achieved 1000 stages and we have one of the best – if not the best – safety record over 23 years.”

Targa Newfoundland is one of only three internationally recognized Targa motorsports events in the world.

The 2025 race runs from Sept. 11-18. More than 20 teams from across Canada and the United States are already registered for the rally.