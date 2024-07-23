Targa Newfoundland sets course for September

Targa Newfoundland has chosen stages for this year’s event. From September 12 to 19, competitors will drive over 2000 km in Newfoundland.

The Targa experience starts with the Course Familiarization Program in St. John’s prior to the event to prepare drivers and co-drivers for the rally including a driving skills review, stage review, and practice session.

The first rally stages will be held in Bay Bulls and Witless Bay. The next stages on day four are in the Placentia to the Southern Avalon Peninsula area through Cape Shore, St. Bride’s, and Long Harbour and the road to the Cape St. Mary’s bird sanctuary.

Teams then head to Gander and towns along Notre Dame Bay from Glenwood to Leading Tickles including Pleasantview, Point Leamington and Glovers Harbour before concluding in Appleton. The next leg heads along the Eastport Peninsula on Bonavista Bay including Eastport, Happy Adventure, Salvage, Burnside, and Port Blandford.

Day seven will take place in multiple stages on Random Island in Trinity Bay through the towns of Weybridge, Hickman’s Harbour, Lower Lance Cove and Petley. On the final day of competition in the Conception Bay area, teams will race through Conception Harbour, Colliers, Marysvale, Turks Gut, and Georgetown. The last course will be through Brigus.