Streets closed as heavy rain causes flooding in Corner Brook

Significant rainfall is occurring across the west coast of the Island.

In the City of Corner Brook, there is flooding reported. O’Connell Drive between Boone’s Road and Bliss Street is closed and Riverside Drive between Humber Road and Ballam Bridge.

There is flooding on some other streets including Brook Street and Commercial Street.

There are similar conditions outside of Corner Brook. Route 440 is reduced to one lane near Hughes Brook and Route 460 is washed out near Cape St. George.

Rain will continue overnight.