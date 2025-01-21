Stormy weather resulting in poor driving conditions and ferry delays

Along the west coast, roads are snow-covered. Visibility is reduced from Steady Brook to Gallants including Corner Brook and the Southern Bay of Islands. Roads are bare and dry in central Newfoundland and on the Avalon, roads are partly snow-covered.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy patches and drifting snow east of Churchills Falls. Elsewhere roads are partly snow-covered and snow-packed with icy patches.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings scheduled for today. The Bell Island to Portugal Cove ferry service is not operating this morning. MV Kamutik W, MV Sound of Islay, and MV Qajaq W are also not running this morning.

In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 928 is cancelled and Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and St. John’s.