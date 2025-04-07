N.L. hockey pioneer Alex Faulkner passes away

Alex Faulkner, who paved the way for generation of hockey players from this province, has died.

The Bishops Falls native became a hockey pioneer in 1961, earning a one-game call up to play with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was the first player from this province to skate in the National Hockey League, making the jump all the way from the provincial Senior Circuit to Maple Leaf Gardens.

Although he skated just one game with the Leafs, Faulkner played a starring role for the Detroit Red Wings in the 1962-63 playoffs, leading the Wings in scoring with five goals in the postseason.

He was one of several Faulkner brothers who earned hockey fame in this province. His brother George was our first pro, playing for the Montréal Canadiens’ farm team. He also played for the national team in the 1966 world championship.

Alex Faulkner would win numerous Herder Memorial Trophies and was inducted into the provincial hockey Hall of Fame.

His legacy lives on in the many aspiring players from this province destined for the NHL.