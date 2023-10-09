St. John’s Thanksgiving Day Holiday Schedule

All City offices in St. John’s will be closed today in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Waste and recycling collections will not occur today, it will be collected on Tuesday along with regular Tuesday collection. Waste collection time may be later than usual. Additionally, the Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is closed to residential and commercial users.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect, however, paid parking regulations will not be enforced since today is a Shops Closing Holiday.

The Visitor Information Centre at 348 Water Street will be closed on Monday.

Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenny’s Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.