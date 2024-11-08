St. John’s Remembrance Day Holiday Schedule

Due to the Remembrance Day holiday on Monday, all City offices and facilities in St. John’s will be closed.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will not occur on Mondayand the Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be closed.

Paid parking regulations will not be enforced on Monday.

The Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony will begin at the Sergeants’ Memorial at 10:10 a.m. The parade will arrive at the National War Memorial at approximately 10:45 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 10:55 a.m.