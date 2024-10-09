St. John’s Releases Building Safer Communities Strategy

St. John’s City Council approved the Building Safer Communities Strategy at the Committee of the Whole Meeting.

The strategy supports crime prevention activities throughout the city. It identifies 50 action items to achieve eight goals including the capacity to address root causes of violence and crime.

Another action item is to advocate for systemic legislative and policy reforms to address violence and crime.

There are also recommendations to promote cultural respect and Indigenous rights through collaboration and anti-racism efforts and enhance public safety through better urban design and infrastructure.