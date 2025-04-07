NL Housing to demolish six-unit row of homes on Livingstone Street

Back on March 27, there was a fire at a six-unit row of homes on Livingstone Street in St. John’s owned by Newfoundland and Labrador Housing.

In the interest of public safety will be moving forward with the demolition of this row of homes.

Only one of the six units had a tenant at the time of the fire who has been living in temporary accommodations and is scheduled to move into another Newfoundland and Labrador Housing unit next week.

The structure was broken into several times and vandalized following the blaze.

Security has been on-site since March 28 and will remain until this demolition work is completed.