St. John’s ranked third-best airport in Canada

St. John’s International Airport has been ranked the third-best airport in Canada, according to a new study. With an overall score of 60.96 out of 100, YYT follows Saskatoon’s John G. Diefenbaker Interational Airport and Quebec City’s Jean Lesage International Airport rounding off the top three. The study compiled data from all 25 operating airports across Canada.

It ranked each designation against six determining factors, including the number of destinations, airlines, lounges, dining facilities, and more. St. John’s Airport was noted to offer nine dining facilities, eight airlines, two hotels within a two-mile radius and 23 destinations for passengers to choose from.