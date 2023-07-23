St. John’s Pride Parade taking place this afternoon

Join St. John’s Pride at 1:00 p.m. today (Sunday, July 23) in front of St. John’s City Hall to march together and show support for the 2SLGBTQIAA+ community.

The parade includes a sensory-safe zone on Duckworth Street between Church Hill and Cathedral Street. A Bus Ride Along has been arranged by Bursey’s Bussing which will follow walkers along the parade procession to ensure everyone can take pat in this year’s St. John’s Pride Parade.

When the parade finishes at Bannerman Park, the party is just getting started.

Have some family-friendly fun at the annual “Pride in the Park” featuring musical performances, drag story time, drag artists, games, bubbles, and so much more.