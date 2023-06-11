News

St. John’s orthodontists surprise staff with shopping spree

By Web Team June 11, 2023

Well a group of employees got quite the surprise from their employer last week, in what was suppose to be a ‘staff meeting’ turned into more of a shopping spree.

For months, employers at Orthodontic Associates NL say they told their staff they were planning a big staff meeting in June.

However, when they all gathered for the meeting, Dr. Oliver and Dr. Mcgrath instead surprised them with a shopping spree at the Avalon Mall.

In a post to social media, the business said they wanted to show each person on the team just how special they are to the office, during their staff appreciation week. 

Post Views: 103



Scroll to top