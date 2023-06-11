St. John’s orthodontists surprise staff with shopping spree

Well a group of employees got quite the surprise from their employer last week, in what was suppose to be a ‘staff meeting’ turned into more of a shopping spree.

For months, employers at Orthodontic Associates NL say they told their staff they were planning a big staff meeting in June.

However, when they all gathered for the meeting, Dr. Oliver and Dr. Mcgrath instead surprised them with a shopping spree at the Avalon Mall.

In a post to social media, the business said they wanted to show each person on the team just how special they are to the office, during their staff appreciation week.