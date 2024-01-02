St. John’s only Canadian stop on ‘Ultimate World Cruise’

Its taken the internet by storm, the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s ultimate nine-month world cruise, and one of its stops is St. John’s, Newfoundland in August – the cruise’s only planned Canadian stop.

The cruise will stop in more than 60 countries and see 11 world wonders all during its 274 day voyage.

Videos by passengers have been circling Tiktok and Youtube, taking internet viewers along for the ride, as many tout the videos as its own internet reality TV show.

St. John’s Harbour is the lone stop for Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas planned in Canada, set for August 31st, 2024, following stops in the Netherlands, Iceland, and Greenland in August.

After this, the cruise will make its way back to Miami, where it set sail in early December, stopping in New York, Bermuda and The Bahamas on the last leg of its journey.