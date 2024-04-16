St. John’s Offering Oversized Waste Appointments

Beginning today, residents of St. John’s can book a free curbside collection appointment for oversized waste.

Appointments can be made online at Curbit St. John’s or by calling 311. Appointments will be scheduled based on the regular waste collection day.

Items for pick up must be placed at the curb by 8:00 a.m. on the assigned collection date, and not before 3:00 p.m. the day before.

Oversized waste is something that is no more than 1.5 m x 1.5 m x 2.15 m, weighs less than 68 kilograms, and does not fit inside a garbage bag.