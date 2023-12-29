St. John’s New Year’s Day Schedule

In observance of New Year’s Day, city offices in St. John’s will close at noon today and will re-open on Tuesday, January 2.

Paid parking regulations will not be enforced on Monday.

The Quidi Vidi dog park and walking trail will be closed due to the New Year’s Eve fireworks on December 31 and will reopen on January 1 after the site has been checked and deemed clear.

There is no waste collection on Monday, January 1.

There are several areas where residents can drop off natural, undecorated trees. One site is located at Quidi Vidi Lake at the large gravel parking lot off The Boulevard. Trees can also be dropped off at Robin Hood Bay.