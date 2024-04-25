St. John’s Launches Healthy City Advisory Committee

The City of St. John’s and NL Health Services are now accepting applications for their new Healthy City Advisory Committee.

The committee will discuss community health and quality of life issues and provide leadership, guidance, and support for evidence-based decision-making on the actions of the Healthy City Strategy. The committee will be co-chaired by City of St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen and Dr. Nazlee Ogunyemi, Medical Officer of Health, Public Health, NL Health Services.

Potential members must hold positions in a decision-making role within their own organizations. This includes non-profits, government departments, and academic institutions.