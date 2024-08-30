St. John’s Labour Day Closures

Labour Day is on Monday and as a result, all City offices and facilities in St. John’s will be closed.

Garbage and recycling collection will not occur and Robin Hood Bay is closed.

Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled and all City parking by-laws are still in effect, however paid parking will not be enforced.

The Visitor Information Centre will be closed. Bannerman Park, Bowring Park and Kenmount Terrace Community Centre splash pads will be open, Monday is the final day of operation for the splash pads. Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Terrace Community Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond.