St. John’s International Airport tackling challenges with long wait times for pre-board screening

St. John’s International Airport is reporting some challenges with higher than average wait times for pre-board screening.

Some travellers have reported recently encountering long wait times.

In a statement, the airport authority says pre-board screeners are employees of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, which is working to re-allocate resources to address the longer wait times.

In the meantime, the airport authority is asking travellers to follow the guidelines of their respective airlines and to allow ample time if travelling.