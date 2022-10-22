St. John’s International Airport reopens terminal after fire

St. John’s International Airport re-opened, as scheduled, at 5 p.m. Sunday after a fire late Friday night. Flight operations were set to resume at 7 p.m.

The airport authority says all operations, including check-in, pre-board screening and baggage handling are open and running smoothly. Select concessionaires will be open to serve travellers.

Throughout the closure, GardaWorld secured the building and prior to re-opening, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) completed a security sweep of all sterile areas.

NTV’s Ben Cleary reports.