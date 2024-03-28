St. John’s International Airport Authority Named One of Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers

The St. John’s International Airport Authority (SJIAA) is proud to be named as one of Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers for 2024. This distinguished award recognizes employers in Canada’s four Atlantic provinces that lead their industries with exceptional places to work.

“Being recognized as one of Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers is a tremendous honour,” said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, St. John’s International Airport Authority. “We carry a significant responsibility to ensure safe and efficient air travel, and to do that, we must ensure our employees are supported. This is truly an organization-wide accomplishment, and I am very proud to witness the dedication and expertise of our team each day.”

Employers are evaluated using eight criteria: workplace; work and social atmosphere; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

The selection panel recognized SJIAA in particular for its parental leave policies and comprehensive career development opportunities including career planning services, leadership development programs, and apprenticeship initiatives.