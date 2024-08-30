St. John’s Hosting Municipal Open House

Next month, the City of St. John’s will be hosting a Municipal Open House.

The open house will be on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents will have the opportunity to visit various municipal buildings for free and open to all ages.

Sites include the Animal Care and Adoption Centre, City Archives, the Visitor Information Centre, Robin Hood Bay Recycling Facility, City Hall, and Central Fire Station.

All venues have accessible parking and washrooms, are mobility device accessible, and the main entrances will be marked by signage.