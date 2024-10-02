St. John’s holding a seniors event tomorrow

The City of St. John’s is holding events for Seniors Day tomorrow.

There will be a free event with information booths, light refreshments, prize draws and entertainment by the Salt Beef Junkies at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre from noon to 3:30 p.m.

No registration is required and the event is first come, first served. Parking is limited.

Metrobus is offering Seniors Ride Free Day on October 3 for anyone over the age of 65 including the GoBus and Community Bus.

Yesterday, there was a flag raising at City Hall to recognize National Seniors Day and United Nations International Day of Older Persons and there was also a proclamation during the City Council meeting.